EPA calls for Louth homeowners to test their homes for cancer-causing radiation

On European Radon Day, which falls tomorrow 7 November, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is calling on all householders to test their homes for this cancer-causing radioactive gas.

Radon is second only to smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer. It is estimated that some 250 lung cancer cases each year in Ireland are linked to radon exposure.

Radon comes from rocks and soils and can get into a home through small cracks and openings in the foundations of a house or gaps around service pipes.

Because radon has no colour, taste or smell the only way to know how much radon is in your home is to take a simple radon test. The test costs about €50 and can be ordered from one of the services registered with the EPA.

Two small detectors, about the size of a biscuit, are delivered by post and placed in the home.

After three months, they are then posted back to the laboratory, where they are analysed to see how much radon they have been exposed to. The results are then posted back.

Stephanie Long, Senior Scientist with the EPA said:

“More than 62,000 homes in Ireland have been tested for radon so far. If you haven’t already done so, we would urge you to protect your family’s health by taking this simple and inexpensive test as soon as possible.

"So far, we have identified almost 8,800 homes with levels of radon above the acceptable level - some homes have had extremely high levels.

"The good news is that radon is easy to test and simple solutions are available to reduce high levels where necessary. Give yourself and your family peace of mind and take the radon test today”.

There are several ways of reducing radon, the two most common are by improving ventilation or installing what is known as an active radon sump.

The EPA provide a list of registered companies who can do this work. All the advice and information is available here

Alternatively you can contact the Environmental Protection Agency directly on Free Phone 1800 300 600 or radon@epa.ie.