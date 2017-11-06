Louth sees highest number of road fatalities since 2006

There has been 10 road fatalities in Louth so far in 2017, according to figures released by the RSA.

This is the highest number of fatalities on roads in Louth since 2006, despite national figures decreasing by over 20% on 2016.

Louth County Council have repeated the RSA’s call for drivers to slow down, in a tweet they sent out last night.

Despite road fatalities decreasing nationally by over 20% on 2016, Louth has seen it's highest number since 2006. #SlowDown #LouthRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/ezVYbfMCp7 — Louth County Council (@louthcoco) November 5, 2017

The County Council also confirmed last night that as a result of the cold weather, gritting crews were out from 10 pm on routes in Louth.