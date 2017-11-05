IFA Branches in Louth hold AGMs in November

IFA wants to hear members views

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

IFA Branches in Louth are inviting their members to attend their local upcoming Annual General Meeting of their local IFA branch.

These meetings are seen as providing a good opportunity to discuss and give feedback on the main issues of concern to farmers at present.

 

Meetings taking place in the coming weeks are as follows:

Tuesday 7 November 

Ardee Branch AGM takes place in Hunterstown Inn at 9pm.

Speaker: Gerard Melia, Louth IFA County Chairman.

 

Monday 13 November

Darver/Dromiskin/Kilsarn Branch AGM takes place in Byrnes Pub at 8.30pm

Speaker: Robert Byrne, Precision Nutrition.

Termonfeckin/Clogherhead/Walshestown Branch AGM takes place in Forge Field Farm Shop Tea Rooms at 8.30pm.

Speaker: Leah Kehoe, FBD Insurance

 

Wednesday 15 November

Tallanstown Branch AGM takes place at Dooleys at 8.30pm

Monasterboice Branch AGM takes place at Monasterboice Inn at 8.30pm.

Speaker: Gerard Melia, Louth IFA County Chairman

 

Thursday 16 November

Castleroche/Kilcurry/Sheelagh Branch AGM takes place at Naomh Malachy Clubrooms at 8.30pm

Speaker: Gerard Melia, Louth IFA County Chairman.

 