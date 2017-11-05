Louth TD making submission to National Planning Framework on behalf of region

Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, will be making a submission to the National Planning Framework on behalf of the region of his constituency being Louth and East Meath.

“I have had numerous representations from Drogheda residents for instance, who feel aggrieved that the town, being the largest town in Ireland, did not get a mention in the current draft framework document, and feel it should get City designation”, said Deputy Breathnach.

“I believe that the entire region of the east coast north of Dublin on the M1 corridor should receive a special designation, being ideally situated between Dublin and Belfast, with access infrastructure already present, i.e. roads, Dublin Airport, Belfast Airport in addition to deep water ports.”

“We also have an excellent third level institution in DKIT.”

“I am urging all interested parties and community groups to send in a submission before the deadline of Friday the 10th of November.

“Submissions will not be accepted for this draft stage beyond this date."

Deputy Breathnach has passed on information relevant to submissions. It is as follows:

All submissions must include the following information:

Your name and details of any organisation, community group or company you represent.

An address for correspondence.

Your submission on relevant planning issues for the National Planning Framework.

Submissions are to be made by one medium only, either electronic or hard copy.

You can email your submission to the following email address only npf@housing.gov.ie,

Or,

Post your submission to the following address:

NPF Submissions,

Forward Planning Section,

Department of Housing, Planning,

Community and Local Government,

Custom House,

Dublin D01 W6X0

Or,

Make a submission online - Log on to the NPF website