Gardaí renew appeal to people in Louth for information on missing teen
Gardai have made a renewed appeal to people in Louth for any information they may have on missing Julianstown teen Ronnie Wild, who has been missing since 9 October.
16-year-old Ronnie is described as 5' 11" in height, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí are concerned Ronnie's well-being and ask that anyone with information, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
