Duality Health: Urgent GP care at evenings and weekends

Duality Health are a new private General Practice service based in Newry.

The practice provides Out of Hours and Urgent Care, Private Consultations and much more and is open late six days a week.

The practice is run by Dr Declan Morgan and is based at 9 Monaghan Street in Newry.

Dr Morgan explained a little bit more about the new venture.

"We provide General Practice services in the evenings and weekends to make healthcare more accessible - it means patients don’t need to take time off work and kids don’t need to miss school to see a doctor.

"We also offer Out of Hours GP services without the long waits that are currently on offer from traditional services North and South.

"We accept patients from the South and are trying to integrate a border solution for modern healthcare - changing how health is delivered: less restrictions, patient online bookings, no triage or questions from receptionists, opening during anti-social hours. Essentially, breaking down barriers to access.

"We are open until midnight weekdays (closed Tuesday) and until 6pm and 8pm Saturday and Sunday respectively."

Contact: Call +44 28 3083 3666

http://www.dualityhealth.co.uk/