Louth company wins €20k at regional final

A LOUTH company has won €20,000 and been named Best Early Stage Company at the Connacht/Leinster final of InterTrade Ireland's Seedcorn competition.

Developed as a PhD research project at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), Nova Leah fought off tough competition from other entrants to win the regional 2017 InterTradeIreland All-Island Seedcorn Investor Readiness prize.

Nova Leah has developed an expert cybersecurity risk assessment system to assist medical device manufacturers in meeting new FDA cybersecurity requirements.

The system, SelectEvidence®, features decision making capabilities which assist manufacturers in identifying potential vulnerabilities specific to their devices and creates risk mitigation plans specific to these findings during pre-market and post-market phases.

Nova Leah's €20,000 prize will help finance the early stage of the venture. The company is now preparing to compete in the All-Island final of the competition.

The final is due to take place on Wednesday, November 22 at the Crowne Plaza Northwood, Co Dublin.

Companies are in with a chance to compete for the overall Best New Start Company prize worth €50,000 or the overall Best Early Stage Company prize worth €50,000, and ultimately the Overall Winner title, worth €100,000.