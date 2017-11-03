Dundalk could face two weeks of water supply disruptions

According to Irish water, water mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to John Street, Patrick Street, Legion Avenue, Philip Street, Culhane Street, The Laurels, McSwiney Street, Father Murray Park, Hill View, O'Hanlon Park, Oliver Plunkett Park, The Long Walk, Demesne Road, Pearse Park, Park Villas, Park Avenue, Mulholland Avenue, Priory Villas, McEntee Avenue and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

Works are due to be carried out between 8:30am and 5pm from 7 November until 21 November.

Local traffic management may be put in place if required to facilitate works.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU015386.