Louth sees 20% increase in those affected by psychological or emotional conditions

CSO figures released today show that 2860 people in Louth reported in Census 2016 that they suffer from a psychological or emotional condition.

This is almost a 20% increase on the previous census figure from 2011.

The total number of people in Louth with a disability according to Census 2016, is 16,282. This is a 12% increase on Census 2011.

Each category of disability covered in the census, saw an increase on 2011, most categories seeing increases of between 10 and 16%.

Of the 50,317 people in work in Louth, 3384 or 7% of the total have a disability. This is an increase of 754 or 29% on Census 2011.

Almost 5,000 people in Louth are unable to work because of a permanent sickness or disability. 4879 people in Louth reported this statistic in Census 2016. This is a decrease of 50 on Census 2011.

513 females and 566 males in Louth are unable to work due to a psychological or emotional condition. This is a slight decrease on Census 2011.