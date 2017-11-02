Dundalk allocated funding to tackle disadvantage

OVER €64,000 in RAPID funding has been ring-fenced for Dundalk, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Rural and Community Affairs.

Dundalk is set to receive just €64,500 out of a €5m national fund which aims to support disadvantaged communities.

Dublin's north east inner city has been allocated €2.5m from the RAPID fund in a bid to tackle social exclusion in disadvantaged urban areas and provincial towns.

“By making funding available through programmes like this, the Government is showing its belief in the value of all our communities and the importance of investing in projects aimed specifically at addressing disadvantage,” said Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

“The 2017 RAPID funding allocation has a special focus on improving the quality of life in Dublin’s north east inner city, an area which has rightly been prioritised for investment by the Government.”

Minister Ring added: “My role in Government includes developing communities whether they are rural or urban.

“I believe it is at community level that we can begin to make change by giving vital support to well integrated, locally owned initiatives. That is what RAPID is about.”