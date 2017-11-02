Number of child carers jumps in Louth, CSO reveals

THE number of children under 15 in Louth who are carers has jumped from 113 in 2016, compared to 95 in 2011, according to the latest report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Census 2016 Profile 9 – Health, Disability and Carers report reveals that carers provided 179,081 hours of care per week, an average of 38.5 hours per carer per week.

The total amount of weekly care hours was an increase of 12,811 hours (7.7%) on 2011. It also shows that women in Louth are more likely than men to be carers.

Of the carers in the county, 3,257 were female (60.9%), and 2,095 were male (39.1%). The 5,352 people who stated that they “provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability” comprised 4.2% of the county’s population in April 2016. This was an increase of 404 people (8.2%) on 2011.

The 1.8% (2,381 people) in Louth who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” was above the percentage at national level, and a 15.6% increase on the 2,060 who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” in 2011.

The majority of Louth residents rate themselves as being in “very good” or “good health” with 75,029 people (58.2%) stating that their health was “very good”.

The report shows that 36,279 people (28.1%) living in the county in the same period stated that their health was “good”.

These figures indicate a slight drop compared with 60% (“very good”), and 27.8% (“good”) in 2011.

The report reveals that a greater number of women in the county are disabled compared to men. In Census 2016, the 17,881 people with at least one disability made up 13.9% of the county’s population, compared with 13.5% at national level.

Of these, 8,732 (48.8%) were male and 9,149 (51.2%) were female. In Louth, 8,447 people indicated that they had “a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition”.

Meanwhile, 1,632 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment and 2,764 had deafness or a serious hearing impairment.