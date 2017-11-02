Louth job vacancies grow 10% in Q3

THERE was a 10% increase in job vacancies in Louth in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index.

Louth’s year-on-year growth compares favourably to urban centres including Dublin (9%), Galway (16%) and Cork (1%).

The IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index, which records the number of jobs advertised online on IrishJobs.ie and Jobs.ie in a given quarter, is an indicator of the health of the jobs market and wider economic growth.

“Louth is in a strong position. Continuing an upward trend, the county looks set to enjoy another year of growth, with a sustained increase in the number of jobs vacancies,” said IrishJobs.ie General Manager Orla Moran.

“While the Jobs Index results at national level are positive, a number of challenges threaten continued economic growth.”

Ms Moran added: “Despite some counties bucking the trend, we’re seeing rural Ireland lag behind in job creation.

“In the Midlands and the South-East, unemployment rates are the highest in the country. Although we have yet to feel the real impact, the spectre of Brexit also looms large and the slow pace of UK-EU negotiations may be lulling businesses into a false sense of security.”