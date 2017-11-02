Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday November 2nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Olive Fagan (née Kavanagh) of Killin, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Kate, much loved mother of Yasmin (Matthews) and Tanya (Rice) and dear sister of Briege (Reilly), Chrissie (Murphy), Pat and the late Sally (Greene), Cora (Keating), Catherine (Ciss, Muckian), Mick, Gerry and Pete. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren Peter, Rosie-Kate, Lily-May and Richard, sons-in-law Ciaran and Peter, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Brian Muldoon of Riverstown, Ardee

Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving wife May and his loving sons and daughter Tom, Deirdre and Sean, all his grand-children, his brothers Juno and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, staff, neighbours and friends.

Brian will repose at his daughter Deirdre's residence Rockfield, Ardee on Thursday from 12 noon and on Friday from 12 noon. House Private Saturday Morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:45am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

May He Rest In Peace