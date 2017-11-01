BREAKING: Dublin Road outside Dundalk blocked due to crash

Emergency Services

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

BREAKING: Dublin Road outside Dundalk blocked due to crash
There are reports that the Dundalk to Castlebellingham Road is blocked this evening after a car crash near Kearns and Murtagh garage.
 
Emergency services are attending the scene.
 
Eyewitnesses say a car has overturned.
 
Motorists are advised to slow down in the area.
 
Diversions in place