BREAKING: Louth road blocked as vehicle on fire
AA Roadwatch are reporting that the R132 Dunleer to Castleblleingham Road at Ravel is blocked this evening as emergency services deal with a vehicle on fire.
Motorists are advised to take care in the area and expect delays.
