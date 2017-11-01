Louth Irish Water customers urged to update details for refund

IRISH Water customers in Louth who have changed address are being urged to register their new details to get their refund.

A dedicated refunds website page water.ie/refunds was launched today (Wednesday, 1 November) to enable the refunding of household water charges.

An Irish Water spokesperson told The Dundalk Democrat that Irish Water is currently unable to provide a county breakdown for the number of refunds due to be issued to Louth customers.

If a customer's address or personal details haven't changed, they will not have to contact Irish Water to get their refund.

Refunds will made via cheque to the account holder at the address they provided to Irish Water.

“The two big questions that customers have is how much they will receive and when they will receive it,” said Irish Water Head of Customer Operations Eamon Gallen.

“Household customers can be assured that they will receive the full amount they paid, and customers will shortly be able to check online exactly how much they are due and when there are likely to receive their refund.”

Mr Gallen added: “Our priority is to ensure that those who paid their household charges get their refund as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“This is why I would urge any customers who have not informed us of a change of address to do so now so that their details are up to date and there is no delay in issuing their cheque.”

Customers can contact Irish Water on 1850 448 448 if their address has changed and they have yet to update their details.