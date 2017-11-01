Pedestrian reported on M1 motorway outside Dundalk
AA Roadwatch
Pedestrian on M1 motorway outside Dundalk
AA Roadwatch are reporting that pedestrian is on the M1/N1 motorway just outside Dundalk this afternoon.
It is believed the person is on the northbound side of the motorway at Junction 18 Carlingford.
Motorists are advised to approach with care.
#LOUTH Reports of a pedestrian on the #N1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound at J18 Carlingford. Caution on approach. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 1, 2017
