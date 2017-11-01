Join a Dundalk Slimming World group today!

If you or someone you know would love to drop a dress size or two in time for the festive season, then there's no better time to join a warm and friendly Slimming World group near you across Dundalk and mid-Louth.

Groups run from Monday to Saturday.

There's a current offer to join a group and prepay 10 weeks, and Slimming World will give you two free weeks and a copy of the fabulous new cookbook Comfort favourites.

MONDAY

Mc Geoughs Pub - 9:30am/5:30/7:30pm

TUESDAY

St Mary's Ardee - 7:30/9:30/11:30am, 5:30/7:30pm; Wellington Hall - 5:30/7:30pm; Blackrock Community Centre - 5:40/7:30pm

WEDNESDAY

Dowdallshill - 9:30am 3:30/5:30/7:30pm; Carlingford - 5:30/7:30pm

THURSDAY

Dowdallshill - 9:30am; Geraldines GAA, Haggardstown - 5:30/7:30

FRIDAY

Geraldines GAA, Haggardstown - 9:30am

SATURDAY

Dundalk Gaels, Ramparts - 9:30am