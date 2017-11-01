Dundalk company Greenbean acquires Liverpool coffee roasters in €1m+ deal

Greenbean Coffee Roasters, based in Dundalk, has acquired Liverpool coffee company, Adams & Russell, one of the longest established coffee roasters in the Northeast of England.

The deal will effectively double Greenbean’s turnover. Adams & Russell is a specialty coffee roaster specialising in single origin coffees.

The company was established in 1978 and has 10 employees. It sells premium single origin coffees to coffee shops and consumers in Liverpool, Manchester and throughout the Northeast of England. The deal is valued in excess of €1 million

Commenting on the acquisition, Greenbean Coffee Roaster’s Managing Director Pat Grant said:

“This is a very good deal for Greenbean. It gives us a strong base in the Northeast of England to complement Greenbean’s operations in Greater London and in Ireland. Adams & Russell is a fine company with a strong client list and significant potential for growth in the future. Whereas Greenbean has always been known for the quality of our blends, Adams & Russell concentrates on single origins so we foresee great synergies and opportunities for us to pool our expertise and to move forward.”

Greenbean is a multi-award winning coffee roaster, based in Dundalk, Co Louth. The company was established in 1987 by Pat and Deirdre Grant and produces world-class coffee blends for discerning coffee shops throughout Ireland. Greenbean has had a full-time sales representative in London for the past seven years.

Synergies, improved efficiency and economies of scale created by the acquisition of Adams & Russell will accelerate and Greenbean’s growth in London and the South.