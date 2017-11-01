Humanitarian Louth artist in the national spotlight

A local artist from Blackrock, who has just returned from humanitarian work in Africa alongside her mother and her son, will display new pieces at Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source, at the RDS from November 10th-12th.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest art show, which will also give Irish art lovers the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among these will be Adrienne Finnerty who divides her time between her native Blackrock and her new home in Barna, Co Galway.

The incessant traveller is just home from a month-long trip to Africa where she and family members helped build schools and orphanages in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

While travelling the globe, Adrienne takes photographs of location landscapes and then draws her own abstract interpretation

“I don’t paint reality. I’m inspired by it, especially the colour in everything,” she said.

“My work is an emotional response to life in paint on canvas.”

Adrienne’s work is informed by her subsequent interest and practice of hypno-psychotherapy and movement, sound and colour therapy.

“I had stopped painting for years and it was only when I took a course in colour and art therapy that I was hooked on painting again.”

This year’s Art Source sold out in record time and features over 130 contemporary artists and 20 Irish and international galleries gathering together to showcase painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

There is a huge emphasis on visitor involvement at Art Source, and this year the show features interactive oil and resin painting demonstrations and there are free children’s art workshops for under 12s.

Gormley’s Fine Art will be showing a selection of original screen prints by the anonymous British-based artist and political activist Banksy who has built a huge following despite his identity remaining a mystery.

Among the pieces being shown by Gormley's are Banksy's iconic Flying Copper image of a policeman with a yellow smiley face, his Girl With A Balloon and his Tesco Tomato Soup Can parody on the work by Andy Warhol.

A world-first cookbook is going to be a recipe for success at Art Source as two brothers undertake to raise funds to change the lives of impoverished children and displaced people abroad.

Andrew and Calvin Sweeney, the founders of Syrias Vibes, will be selling The Artist's Cookbook which features creative recipes, illustrated by the artwork of 100 Irish and international artists.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 10-12, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 10: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 11: 10am-6pm, Sun Nov 12: 10am-6pm