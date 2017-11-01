Keelan prefers twin town plan for Dundalk and Drogheda

A TWIN town initiative between Dundalk and Drogheda is preferable to granting city status to Drogheda, according to a local councillor.

Dundalk Town Cllr Conor Keelan said that a submission has been made to the draft National Planning Framework (NPF) arguing for the inclusion of a border corridor between the towns.

“I don't want to get into a Dundalk versus Drogheda political argy bargy. I'm aware there's a campaign for Drogheda to be granted city status,” said Cllr Keelan.

“However, Louth County Council has already put forward a submission recommending a twin town initiative for Dundalk and Drogheda.”

Cllr Keelan added: “We're stronger working together rather than operating separately. I think the twin town plan is very positive.”

The submission calling for Drogheda to be recognised as a city in the draft National Planning Framework will now go before the Minister for Housing and Planning Eoin Murphy as a recommendation of the Dáil Committee tasked with examining the plan.

Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd believes the proposed Drogheda City could be the existing census town of Drogheda which already includes parts of East Meath and South Louth.

The Government published “Ireland 2040 – Our Plan” for its final round of public consultations earlier today (Wednesday, 1 November).

The public can make submissions to the strategic planning framework for Ireland until Friday, November 10 at noon.