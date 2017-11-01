Hundreds turn out for Louth's first Spooks Parade

HUNDREDS of children dressed in Halloween costumes took part in Louth's first ever Spooks Parade on Monday last (October 30).

Count Dracula led large crowds of young children and their parents on the Spooks Parade to kick off the Halloween season at Drogheda Retail Park.

Dressed in their Halloween finery, the children travelled from shop to shop on a spooky adventure, trick or treating staff and customers alike.

Many members of staff were kitted out in their ghoulish best and a DJ blasted out Halloween tunes as kids were entertained by face painters and jugglers.

Dracula hosted a series of games before departing to each of the shops for a trick or treat invasion.

“This event was a great opportunity for kids to go trick or treating with their parents, and in safety,” said Freda O’Donnell, Property Manager, Drogheda Retail Park.

“This was our first major seasonal event at Drogheda Retail Park and we are now looking forward to our new ‘Find the Elf’ Christmas event, which will see one lucky family win a trip to Lapland with Sunway Holidays.

“The €4,000 trip will give a family of four a chance to visit Santa’s Lapland village and post office where they can meet Santa Claus in person.”

More details of the Christmas event will be announced in the coming weeks.