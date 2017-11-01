Gardai dealing with collision on N2 in Louth
AA Roadwatch
Gardai dealing with collision on N2 in Louth
According to AA Roadwatch, gardai are dealing with a collision on the N2 Dublin Road outside the Sliabh Breagh estate in Ardee this morning.
Motorists are advised that traffic is slow on approach.
#LOUTH Gardai dealing with collision on N2 Dublin Rd outside Sliabh Breagh estate. Traffic slow on approach https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 1, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on