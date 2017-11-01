Gardai dealing with collision on N2 in Louth

AA Roadwatch

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

According to AA Roadwatch, gardai are dealing with a collision on the N2 Dublin Road outside the Sliabh Breagh estate in Ardee this morning.

Motorists are advised that traffic is slow on approach.