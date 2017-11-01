Dundalk firefighters deal with number of Halloween night incidents
Halloween Emergencies
Dundalk fire service units were called out to three incidents last night.
Early in the evening they dealt with a car fire at the graveyard beside Dromiskin.
The next call-out was at Bellurgan, were a bonfire had been set alight beside the coast and they also responded to car fire at Ath Leathan on the Racecourse Road. One car was destroyed and two others were damaged in the incident.
