Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday October 31st, 2017

The death has occurred of Emilio Del Duca of 206 Greenacres, Dundalk

Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Vincenzo. Emilo, beloved husband of Marian and dear dad of Vinny, Franco, Tony, Teresa and Angela. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, mother Esterina Dimanno, brothers Antonio and Raffaele, daughters in-law Fiona and Kaitlin, grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Lachlan and Emilia, sister in-law Gisella, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Greenacres, from Monday evening 6pm to 10pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Tony's Grill, Avenue Road, then driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

May He Rest In Peace