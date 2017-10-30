Jewellery raided following Dundalk break-in

A quantity of jewellery was stolen after a car was raided in Dundalk last week.



The theft occurred between the hours of 8pm and 10pm on Thursday, October 26th.



The culprits stole a passenger bag from the vehicle which was parked on the Avenue Road. Items of jewellery were among the contents contained therein.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.





