Gardaí investigate potential arson attack after car is torched in Dundalk
LOCAL CRIME
An investigation is underway after a car was set on fire in Dundalk yesterday.
The vehicle, which had been situated at Fatima Park on the Bellewsbridge Road, was torched at approximately 5.20am.
The source of the blaze is believed to have come when a golf bag within the silver Peagout caught fire.
Gardaí are presently investigating whether the incident was an act of arson.
