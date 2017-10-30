De La Salle school in Dundalk damaged following firework attack

Gardaí are seeking information following an attack on the De La Salle Secondary School in Dundalk.



The incident, which occurred on Friday at approximately 10.15pm, saw a group of youths smash windows of a prefab at the premises.



The perpetrators then proceeded to launch a number of fireworks into the building, causing significant smoke damage.



Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or those who may have information on the culprits.