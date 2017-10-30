Louth families to benefit from new ADHD programme

FAMILIES in Louth affected by Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are set to benefit from a new programme which aims to tackle the disorder.

MEP Mairéad McGuinness is due to launch the innovative programme at the Carrickdale Hotel, Ravensdale on Monday, November 6.

The Changing Lives Initiative is a new cross border project to support families with children at risk of ADHD.

The €3m initiative is being supported by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The programme will be rolled out in Co Louth, West Belfast and the Argyll & Bute region in Scotland.

It is set to benefit over 2,000 families in these regions and will be delivered locally by The Genesis Programme.