ABP recognised for water management efforts

LARRY Goodman's Ardee headquartered ABP Food Group has been recognised for its performance in water management across all of its processing sites.

ABP Food Group was recognised for its performance on sustainability initiatives during 2016 at the annual Carbon Trust Sustainability Conference in London.

ABP Food Group reduced its absolute water usage by 6.6% in one year, while also advancing its approach to water management.

“Overall ABP has cut water usage by 43% since 2008 and we are now on tracking ahead of our 2020 deadline to meet our 50% water reduction target across the Group,” said ABP’s Food Group Technical and Sustainability Director Dean Holroyd.

Earlier this year ABP became the first company globally to achieve Carbon Trust Triple Certification for the third time in a row.

The Carbon Trust Standard is the world’s leading independent certification awarded to organisations that can demonstrate they are taking effective action to tackle their environmental impact, verifying reductions in carbon emissions, water use and waste output.

The achievement is driven by ABP Food Group’s “Doing More with Less” sustainability strategy, which initiated a number of ambitious targets to be achieved by 2020, with a view to substantially reducing ABP Food Group’s environmental footprint.