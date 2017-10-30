Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday, October 29, 2017

The death has occurred of Pat MCGEOWN

Culhane Street, Dundalk, Louth

Late of Jenkinstown and Hon President of Clan na Gael GFC. Peacefully in his 89th year surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy and cherished father of Christina and Briege. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters, son-in-law Michael, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Monday from 2 O'Clock with removal at 6.30pm, walking via Culhane Street, to St Nicholas Church, arriving for Reception Prayers at 7 O'Clock on Monday evening. Funeral Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 1 O'Clock.

Thereafter to Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale for burial. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T: 042 9334240. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Terry MCENEANEY (née Mc Bride)

Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth

Terry McEneaney (née McBride), October 29, 2017. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Peadar and grandson Peter. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Patricia and Noeleen, sons Peter, John and Paul, twin brother John (Chicago), daughters in-law Jacinta, Mary and Noreen, grandchildren David, Eoin, Robert, Julie, Stefanie, Daniel, Niall, Nicole and Connor, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Meadow Grove from Tuesday 12 noon to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 12.40pm proceeding on foot to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 1pm.

Followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private on Wednesday morning for family members only, ''please''. May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Agnes Aggie MCARDLE

St Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Brian, daughter Marie, sons Tony and Roy, cherished mother of Patsy, Joan, Colette and Siobhan.

Aggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son, daughters, daughters-in-law Breda, Patricia and Briege, Joan's partner Brendan, sons-in-law Frank and Ciaran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 2pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am, walking to St Nicholas Church, Dundalk, arriving for funeral mass at 10.30am.

Thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House Private on Tuesday morning, please. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T: 042 9334240. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Olive FAGAN (née Kavanagh)

Killin, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Kate, much loved mother of Yasmin (Matthews) and Tanya (Rice) and dear sister of Briege (Reilly), Chrissie (Murphy), Pat and the late Sally (Greene), Cora (Keating), Catherine (Ciss, Muckian), Mick, Gerry and Pete.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren Peter, Rosie-Kate, Lily-May and Richard, sons-in-law Ciarán and Peter, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.