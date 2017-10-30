Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday, October 28, 2017

The death has occurred of Madge MURTAGH (née Hamill)

Seafield Lawns, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Madge Murtagh (née Hamill), Saturday, October 28, 2017. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Stephenstown, Knockbridge. Predeceased by her grandson Liam.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, sons Paul, Colin and Conor, brothers Joey and Francie, daughters in-law, grandchildren Adam, Ellen, Séan, Cara, Dow and Tom, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Seafield Lawns, from Sunday 2pm to 8pm and Monday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private for family members only on Tuesday morning, please. May her soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Joe CURTIS

Streamstown, Ardee, Louth

The death has occurred of John Joe Curtis, Streamstown, Ardee, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons Paul and Brendan, daughter Regina, daughter-in-law Pamela, grandchildren Vanessa, Jamie, Caoimhe, Stella and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery. House private on Monday morning for removal. May he rest in peace.