Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 27, 2017

The death has occurred of Yvonne MORTON

Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

Yvonne Morton, Friday, October 27, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, Yvonne, predeceased by her parents William (Wilfie) and Josephine, nephew Niall Lawless.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Mary Lawless (Oaklawns), and Anne Rennick (Newbridge), brothers in-law Sean and Tom, nephews Aidan, Barry, Justin, Declan, Morton and Kenneth, niece Joanne, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Sunday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Margie) MC COURT

Ashbrook, Dundalk, Louth

Margaret (Margie) Mc Court, Ashbrook, Avenue Road, Dundalk. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home on October 27, 2017.

Margie beloved daughter of the late Adelaide and Peter and dear sister of Josie and the late Oliver, Peter, Una and Celia.

Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Dealgan Nursing Home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for mass at 11 0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. May she rest in peace.