Tributes paid to Silverbridge man Brian (Bob) Hearty

Tributes have been paid to 26-year-old Brian (Bob) Hearty from Silverbridge, County Armagh, who was killed tragically in a road crash at Rathmore, Kilkerley last night.

Sinn Féin Councillor Barra Ó Muirí, a friend and neighbour of the deceased stated,

"The news of the tragic death of Bob (Brian) Hearty has shocked the local community, we are heartbroken for the Hearty family on the news of their tragic loss. He was the friendliest of lads, a talented footballer and well got by all.

“Bob was a good friend to myself and he was widely known and respected. His grieving family are in our thoughts and prayers as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

Brian played football for Silverbridge GAA, who posted on Twitter this evening:

Brian is survived by his parents Gerard and Carmel, his brothers Aidan and Conall, and his sister Geraldine.

Funeral arrangements to follow later.

May he rest in peace.