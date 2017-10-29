Man killed in road crash outside Dundalk has been named

The 26-year-old man who was killed in a car crash outside Dundalk last night has been named.

Brian (Bob) Hearty, from Silverbridge in Armagh, was killed when his car crashed into a wall on the N52 at Rathmore, Kilkerley.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The Dundalk to Castleblayney road has now reopened following the accident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station.