Gardaí seeking assistance from people in Louth in locating missing Julianstown teen

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing teenager from Julianstown, Co. Meath.

16-year-old Ronnie Wild has not been seen since Monday 9th October.

Ronnie is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with medium build and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station, on 01 8010600.