Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal road collision in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward, following the fatal road collision that took place on the Old Newry Road last weekend.

29-year-old Robert McLoughlin died after being struck by two cars, as he tried to cross the road after getting out of a taxi.

The incident happened at approximately 3.15 in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 21 October.

Talking to LMFM radio yesterday, Sergeant Michael Kermath from Dundalk Garda Station, made the following appeal:

“If you were in or around the Old Newry Road between 3am and 4am on the 21st October 2017, which was last Saturday, any information you may have to offer us, would you contact Dundalk Garda Station on 9335577 or alternatively on the confidential phone number, which is 1800 666 111.”