Aldi raise vital funds for Dundalk Dog Rescue

Aldi is delighted to announce that Dundalk Dog Rescue is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s 2017 Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Ramparts Road store staff have awarded Dundalk Dog Rescue a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution within the local community and to help support its essential services.

Sigita Jankunaite, Aldi’s Ramparts Road store “Charity Champion”, presented the €500 grant to Edel Halpin and Ann Monahan of Dundalk Dog Rescue.

Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said, “The work and services provided by Dundalk Dog Rescue are crucial to the local Louth community. We are delighted our Dundalk employees have chosen to support the organisation.”

“Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and not-for–profit organisations across County Louth. Last year we helped 120 charities and not-for-profit organisations nationwide and we hope to surpass that number this year.”

Now in its second year, Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi.

Each of Aldi’s 129 Irish stores and two Regional Distribution Centres have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “Charity Champion” assigned to co-ordinate the programme. Last year over 120 local charities and not-for-profit organisations across the country benefited from the initiative.