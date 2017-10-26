Louth saw decrease in penalty points issued to drivers in 2016

Drivers in Louth were issued a total of 13,302 penalty points in 2016. This is a decrease of 1,140 or 7.9% on 2015. This is according to the CSO’s Transport Omnibus 2016, which was released today.

Louth’s decrease in penalty points issued, is the second largest decrease in the country for 2016, only Leitrim reported a bigger decrease, with 8.5% fewer penalty points than 2015.

County Monaghan saw the biggest increase in penalty points issued in the country. In 2016, 8,792 penalty points were issued to Monaghan drivers, this is an increase of 745 points or a 9.3% increase on 2015.

664,433 penalty points in total were issued across the country in 2016, 12,531 fewer than 2015 or a 1.9% decrease on the previous year.

The CSO statistics show the breakdown of penalty points endorsements between genders, where the information was available.

In Louth in 2016, 3,014 penalty points endorsements were issued in total. 1,879 or 62% were issued to males, 912 or 30% were issued to females, and 223 or 7% of the endorsements issued in Louth did not record the gender of the driver.

More information on the breakdown of penalty points issued to males and females last year is available here.