Louth Penalty Points: Women speed more but more men caught using mobile phone

The CSO have just released Transport Omnibus 2016, which includes a breakdown of penalty points issued to Louth drivers in 2016. It breaks them down between male and female, where the figures are available. It shows some very revealing information relating to Louth drivers.

The vast majority of penalty point endorsements issued to males in Louth in 2016 were for speeding offences. 1,264 endorsement notices out of the 1,879 issued to males, or 67% of the total number issued in Louth last year were for speeding.

The second highest for males was driving a vehicle while holding a mobile phone. 273 penalty point endorsement notices were issued to males in Louth in 2016. This represents 15% of the total number of penalty point endorsement notices issued to men in 2016.

For females, the highest number of penalty point endorsement notices issued in Louth in 2016 was for speeding. 698 out of the 912 endorsement notices, or 77% of the total issued were for females.

This would suggest that speeding is a bigger cause for females to incur penalty point endorsements in Louth than it is for males.

The second highest reason for penalty point endorsement notices issued to females in Louth in 2016 was driving while holding a mobile phone. However, the 88 endorsements issued to females, represents 10% of total issued to females last year.

This would suggest that holding a mobile phone while driving is a bigger cause for males to incur penalty points in Louth than it is for females.

Using a vehicle without an NCT certificate was the third highest reason for endorsement notices for both males and females last year, with 5% for males and 4% for females.