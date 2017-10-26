Iarnród Éireann engineering works to impact Dundalk commuters



Iarnród Éireann is reminding customers that there will be revised schedules on a number of routes across the October weekend, with Dundalk commuters set to be impacted.

From Friday 27th to Monday 30th October inclusive, customers are advised to check times before travelling. Detailed information on all services and service alterations, as well as online sales are available at www.irishrail.ie .



Customers are being advised to note changes due to engineering works between Killester and Skerries (Northside DART, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise)

On Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October Dundalk commuter services will operate with bus transfers between Skerries and Dublin Connolly. Please note Rush and Lusk Station will be closed.

Belfast Enterprise service will be replaced by bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Belfast Central, due to these works, and separate works taking place between Newry and Lisburn.

No DART service will operate between Dublin Connolly and Howth/Malahide. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets.