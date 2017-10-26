Cow on the loose on Dundalk to Castleblaney Road this morning

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

AA Roadwatch are reporting that a cow is on the loose near to the golf club on the Dundalk to Castleblaney Road.

Motorists are advised to take care in the area.