Cow on the loose on Dundalk to Castleblaney Road this morning
Motoring
AA Roadwatch are reporting that a cow is on the loose near to the golf club on the Dundalk to Castleblaney Road.
Motorists are advised to take care in the area.
#MONAGHAN Cow loose on the Dunkdalk Rd outside Castlblayney at the golf club. Take care in the area. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 26, 2017
