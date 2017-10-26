Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 26th, 2017

The death has occurred of Maura Fee (née Meegan) of Ballybarrack, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a short illness. 25th October 2017. Maura beloved wife of Martin and dear mother of Kelly. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, Martin’s son Cathal, sisters Carol, Frances and Teresa, brother Kevin, father-in-law Charlie and mother-in-law May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Jack and Jill Foundation.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Nuala Kerley of Dowdallshill, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Patricia and dear sister of Mary (Rogers), Briege (McArdle), Gerard, Bernadette (Cannon) and the late Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brother, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Dermot McArdle and Frank Cannon, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Kay.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation and MS Bangor c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Ann (Annie) Leavy of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee

Ann (Annie) Leavy, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Co. Louth and late of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee. 24th October 2017. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, her grand-children and great grand-children, her brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ann will repose in the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Wednesday from 6pm to 8:30pm and on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm. Oratory is Private on Friday Morning. Removal on Friday at 10:40am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace