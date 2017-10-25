DkIT based company shortlisted for Seedcorn competition

LOUTH company Nova Leah has been shortlisted for the Connacht/Leinster regional final of InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn competition next month.

Based in Dundalk Institute of Technology, Nova Leah will compete against shortlisted companies from Galway, Kildare and Donegal in the Best Early Stage Company category for a chance to win €20,000 to help finance the initial stages of its ventures.

Nova Leah, which had early beginnings as a PhD research project, has developed an expert cybersecurity risk assessment system to assist medical device manufacturers in meeting new FDA cybersecurity requirements.

The system, SelectEvidence®, features decision making capabilities which assist manufacturers in identifying potential vulnerabilities specific to their devices and creates risk mitigation plans specific to these findings during pre-market and post-market phases.

This event will take place at the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone on November 2. Winning companies from each of the four regional finals will go on to compete in the all-island final of the competition, which will take place on Wednesday, November 22 at the Crowne Plaza Northwood, Co Dublin.

Companies are in with a chance to compete for the overall Best New Start Company prize worth €50,000 or the overall Best Early Stage Company prize worth €50,000, and ultimately the Overall Winner title, worth €100,000.

Now in its 15th year, Seedcorn is the island’s biggest business competition for new start and early stage companies in any sector, from any part of the island.

The competition, aimed at companies which have a new equity funding requirement, has an overall cash prize fund of €280,000, with no equity stake.