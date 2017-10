Dundalk rail commuters face disruption

DUNDALK rail commuters could be facing disruption in the run up to Christmas if planned strikes go ahead.

Over the next six weeks local rail commuters may have to contend with strikes on five different days.

Workers at Irish Rail are planning strikes for:

- Wednesday, November 1

- Tuesday, November 7

- Tuesday, November 14

- Thursday, November 23

- Friday, December 8

It is understood that Irish Rail workers might also be considering strike dates in late December. However, it has not yet been confirmed.