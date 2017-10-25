New sight loss project rolled out in Louth

LOUTH is set to benefit from a new project which aims to help people in the county affected by sight loss.

The emotional support and confidence building project has been launched by Irish patient-led charity Fighting Blindness.

‘Need to Talk’ is a free cross-border counselling service and confidence building programme for people affected by sight loss who live in the border region of Ireland.

“Sight is probably our most treasured sense and the thought of losing it naturally gives rise to feelings of fear and uncertainty about the future,” said Fighting Blindness Senior Counselling Manager John Delany.

“The issues which a person with sight loss face are both practical and psychological in nature as one transitions from a sighted to a partially or even non-sighted lifestyle.”

He added: “This initiative is designed to meet the needs of people who may find themselves socially isolated, struggling to cope and includes those living in rural locations.”

‘Need to Talk’ is a five year project (2017-2021) which has secured €1.8 million in funding from the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme.

To find out more about the counselling and confidence building services in your area visit www.fightingblindness.ie