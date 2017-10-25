Gerry Adams' request to shut Dáil bar dubbed 'another Sinn Féin stunt' by senior TDs

Gerry Adams’ crusade to shut the Dáil bar has been dubbed a “stunt” by senior politicians tasked with assessing his proposal.

In his submission to Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the Louth TD said he had a “range of concerns” about the sale of alcohol in Leinster House.

They included the opening hours of the bar, its operation under privilege, the dearth of licensing restrictions and adverse effects on staff.

He also described as “unacceptable” the fact that deputies have access to a “bar, in a workplace, where important legislation affecting the lives of citizens is debated”.



He today ramped up his bid but is now facing questions over why he has not sought similar action in Stormont where Northern Ireland politicians also have access to alcohol.



His campaign has already bred consternation among Leinster House workers who fear the move could result in job losses.

The Dail’s Committee on Procedure and Privilege today examined a submission from Mr Adams on banning the sale of alcohol in Leinster House.



“The Dáil bar will not be closed - this is just another Sinn Fein stunt,” a TD who sits on the committee told The Irish Independent