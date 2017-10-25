Louth to benefit from dedicated respiratory ward

LOUTH is set to benefit from the creation of a dedicated respiratory medical ward, according to local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Mr O'Dowd has welcomed confirmation from the RCSI Hospital Group that the ward is part of the overall Phase 2 development plan at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The confirmation came after Mr O'Dowd posed questions relating to the ward to Minister for Health Simon Harris earlier this month.

"I recently held a meeting with committee secretary of the Drogheda COPD group and we discussed a wide range of issues that are affecting COPD sufferers in the area,” said Mr O'Dowd.

“I also attended their monthly support group meeting in September and I was deeply affected by the nature and effect the devastating illness has had on so many of our constituents."

He added: "I have been lobbying the Minister for some time now to provide adequate respiratory services and respiratory consultants for the county.

“I'm glad to see that this has now been confirmed as part of the development plans for phase 2 and that there are now two respiratory consultants in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital."