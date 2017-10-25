WINNERS: This year's 'Beautiful Blackrock' Awards
Full List of Winners
At the annual Beautiful Blackrock Awards 2017 Blackrock Tidy Towns presented awards to commercial premises, housing estates and private gardeners in appreciation and recognition of their contribution to the success of Blackrock in the National Tidy Towns Competition, The Annual Louth Looking Good Awards and the day to day presentation of the village to residents and visitors.
BEAUTIFUL BLACKROCK AWARDS WINNERS (In Association with Flanagan Motors):
COMMERCIAL PREMISES AWARDS
B.H.K. Credit Union Ltd
Bayview Inn
Belles Tea Rooms
Blackrock Flowers
Café Acqua
Clermont Arms
Sextons Roadhouse
Sybil
The Black Wok
The Brake Tavern
The Crafty Rock
Uncle Tom's Cabin
COMMERCIAL PREMISES AWARDS - CHRISTMAS 2016 WINDOW DISPLAY
Belles Tea Rooms
Blackrock Flowers
Crosscause Charity
Locavore
Mc Quillan's Pharmacy
PUBLIC BUILDING AWARD
St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Blackrock
LARGE HOUSING ESTATE AWARDS
Ard na Mara
Blackrock Cove
Earlsfort
Rathmount
The Ferns
SMALL AND MEDIUM HOUSING ESTATE AWARDS
Elm Park
Fane View
Goirt na Mara
Mariners Court
Rock Court
Sandfield Gardens
Sandy Grove/Close
St. Fursey's Terrace
The Links
Wallaces Cove
GARDEN AWARDS:
COLOURFUL GARDEN
Cabrini & Thomas Lambe
Donal & Kathleen Lynch
Kate Smyth
BASKETS AND PLANTERS
Tom & Deirdre Kenny
Frank & Maura Lennon
Jacqui Browne
EVERGREEN GARDEN
Denis & Noreen Murphy
Oliver & Teresa Matthews
Peter & Toni Mc Veigh
IMAGINATIVE GARDEN
Tony Sharkey
Connie Winter
Noreen Watters
POLLINATOR FRIENDLY GARDEN
Cronan & Maureen Mc Cabe
Noeleen Bourke
Tom & Mary Rowley
PASSION FOR GARDENING
Declan & Geraldine Conlon
Noel & Margaret Byrne
Pat & Anna Reynolds
SMALL GARDEN
Pat Cleary
Tom Martin
Dermot & Kitty Duffy
Linda Meehan
Patrick & Rose O'Meara
Pauline White
LARGE GARDEN
Donal & Kay Lynch
Pat & Laraine Mc Kenna
Paddy & Martha Hogan
Joan Breen
Rosemary Rogers
BLACKROCK TIDY TOWNS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Richard Martin
