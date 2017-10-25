WINNERS: This year's 'Beautiful Blackrock' Awards

At the annual Beautiful Blackrock Awards 2017 Blackrock Tidy Towns presented awards to commercial premises, housing estates and private gardeners in appreciation and recognition of their contribution to the success of Blackrock in the National Tidy Towns Competition, The Annual Louth Looking Good Awards and the day to day presentation of the village to residents and visitors.



BEAUTIFUL BLACKROCK AWARDS WINNERS (In Association with Flanagan Motors):

COMMERCIAL PREMISES AWARDS

B.H.K. Credit Union Ltd

Bayview Inn

Belles Tea Rooms

Blackrock Flowers

Café Acqua

Clermont Arms

Sextons Roadhouse

Sybil

The Black Wok

The Brake Tavern

The Crafty Rock

Uncle Tom's Cabin



COMMERCIAL PREMISES AWARDS - CHRISTMAS 2016 WINDOW DISPLAY

Belles Tea Rooms

Blackrock Flowers

Crosscause Charity

Locavore

Mc Quillan's Pharmacy

PUBLIC BUILDING AWARD

St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Blackrock



LARGE HOUSING ESTATE AWARDS

Ard na Mara

Blackrock Cove

Earlsfort

Rathmount

The Ferns



SMALL AND MEDIUM HOUSING ESTATE AWARDS

Elm Park

Fane View

Goirt na Mara

Mariners Court

Rock Court

Sandfield Gardens

Sandy Grove/Close

St. Fursey's Terrace

The Links

Wallaces Cove

GARDEN AWARDS:

COLOURFUL GARDEN

Cabrini & Thomas Lambe

Donal & Kathleen Lynch

Kate Smyth



BASKETS AND PLANTERS

Tom & Deirdre Kenny

Frank & Maura Lennon

Jacqui Browne



EVERGREEN GARDEN

Denis & Noreen Murphy

Oliver & Teresa Matthews

Peter & Toni Mc Veigh



IMAGINATIVE GARDEN

Tony Sharkey

Connie Winter

Noreen Watters

POLLINATOR FRIENDLY GARDEN

Cronan & Maureen Mc Cabe

Noeleen Bourke

Tom & Mary Rowley



PASSION FOR GARDENING

Declan & Geraldine Conlon

Noel & Margaret Byrne

Pat & Anna Reynolds



SMALL GARDEN

Pat Cleary

Tom Martin

Dermot & Kitty Duffy

Linda Meehan

Patrick & Rose O'Meara

Pauline White



LARGE GARDEN

Donal & Kay Lynch

Pat & Laraine Mc Kenna

Paddy & Martha Hogan

Joan Breen

Rosemary Rogers

BLACKROCK TIDY TOWNS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Richard Martin