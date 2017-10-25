Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 25th, 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas E. Clarkeof Piedmount, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully at Louth County Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his brother John. Also by his niece Pauline and her husband Pat, his nephews Patrick, John and Colm and wives Ann, Patricia and Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Dundalk this Tuesday evening from 6.30pm - 8.30pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 4.30pm - 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.00am to St. Mary's Church, Lordship arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) McCarthy(Junior) of Oakpark, Tralee, Kerry, Youghal, Cork and Ardee

Peacefully on 23rd October 2017, beloved son of Maurice and Rebecca and much loved brother of Gerard, Aidan and Graham. Sadly missed by his loving family, his dear children Tom, Niamh and Katie-Grace, their mother Lizzie, his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Clonfert Ward, U.H.K.

May He Rest in Peace.